Take-home pay improves as inflation slows and interest rates halt
BankservAfrica index shows average nominal take-home pay increased 5.8% in August
27 September 2023 - 17:22
Take-home pay improved for a second consecutive month in August, an indication that some industries have become progressively more resistant to the effects of load-shedding, with companies reducing their energy dependence on Eskom, a survey has found.
After a notable uptick in July, BankservAfrica’s take-home pay index published on Wednesday shows the average nominal take-home pay increased to R15,578 in August — 5.8% higher than a year earlier — and up from July’s R15,525...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.