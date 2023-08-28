DA wants motion against Joburg mayor amended to dissolve council
Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is facing a motion of no confidence on Thursday
28 August 2023 - 13:24
The DA is calling for the dissolution of the Johannesburg metro council to put SA’s richest and largest city on a firm footing as it continues to be dogged by leadership instability, which will see mayor Kabelo Gwamanda facing a motion of no confidence on Thursday.
Gwamanda, from the Al Jama-ah party — which holds three seats in the 270-seat council — is the ninth mayor of Joburg since the 2016 local government elections...
