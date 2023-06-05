Politics

Joburg speaker does U-turn on new mayor

Makhubele calls Gwamanda ‘impressive’ despite recently chastising him for non-attendance at public meetings

05 June 2023 - 18:24 Luyolo Mkentane

Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele, who was highly critical of Kabelo Gwamanda more than a week ago, has U-turned on the new mayor’s abilities — describing him as “impressive”.

Makhubele recently wrote to Gwamanda and the 10 members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) to chastise them for their failure to attend scheduled integrated development planning sessions...

