Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Underfunded and neglected, the critical early childhood development sector demands immediate attention to uplift children’s health, educational outcomes and future prospects
CEO tells of closure of the establishment which employed 40 people
New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
The fishing company reported record sales of the Lucky Star brand as consumers look for cheaper sources of protein
At least 345 companies have annual revenues of more than $1bn and roughly 40% of these companies are headquartered in SA
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Israeli start-up Zzapp maps water bodies where insects breed so they can be treated with larvicide
Last year’s French Open runner-up charges past Slovakian Anna Karolina
There will be across-the-board decreases to petrol and diesel on Wednesday
Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele, who was highly critical of Kabelo Gwamanda more than a week ago, has U-turned on the new mayor’s abilities — describing him as “impressive”.
Makhubele recently wrote to Gwamanda and the 10 members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) to chastise them for their failure to attend scheduled integrated development planning sessions...
Joburg speaker does U-turn on new mayor
Makhubele calls Gwamanda ‘impressive’ despite recently chastising him for non-attendance at public meetings
Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele, who was highly critical of Kabelo Gwamanda more than a week ago, has U-turned on the new mayor's abilities — describing him as "impressive".
Makhubele recently wrote to Gwamanda and the 10 members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) to chastise them for their failure to attend scheduled integrated development planning sessions...
