Sick Joburg mayor’s job hangs in balance

07 June 2023 - 21:09 Luyolo Mkentane

ActionSA, the fourth-biggest political party in the Johannesburg metro council, has filed a motion of no confidence in executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, saying his leadership of SA’s biggest and richest metro “a charade”.

Calls for Gwamanda to step down have been increasing, with opposition councillors arguing he is not suitably qualified to lead the country’s economic hub, which contributes almost 20% to national GDP and about 40% to Gauteng’s economy...

