DA says Dada Morero ‘is clearly not in touch’ with Joburg’s financial state
The party says mayor Kabelo Gwamanada ‘is being pulled in different directions by the ANC-EFF and PA’
The DA’s Johannesburg caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, has rejected finance head Dada Morero’s remarks that the city remains financially resilient despite the recent credit rating downgrade, saying its implications could not be underestimated.
“A city with an infrastructure backlog in the hundreds of millions, will undoubtedly require loans to ensure continued service delivery. The downgrade means that it becomes very difficult for the city to get and repay loans. The current executive has, in all practical senses, made another funding model for the metro more difficult to come by,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku said...
