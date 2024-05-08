Markets

Gold rangebound as investors look for rate hike clues

Traders consider timing of possible US interest rate cuts and watch for clarity on monetary policy

08 May 2024 - 07:41
by Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — Gold prices were confined to a narrow range on Wednesday as market participants assessed the timeline for potential US interest rate cuts and were on the lookout for fresh cues for further clarity on monetary policy.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,317.44/oz by 4.44am GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $2,326.40.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment reading on Friday and comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials are on investors’ radar. The US consumer price index (CPI) data is due on May 15.

“The Fed is worried about inflation, but isn't going to hike rates more and still wants to cut if it gets a chance — this is the story. Not much will happen to the story until we get CPI next week,” Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, said.

If the upcoming reports show “scary inflation”, then the Fed cannot cut rates and it will pressure gold, Spivak said.

Higher rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday that stalled inflation buoyed in part by housing market strength means the US central bank may need to hold rates steady all year.

Markets are currently seeing a 65% chance of a US rate cut in September, as per CME’s FedWatch Tool.

“I would say, keep watching China because it is a wild card here,” Spivak said.

China’s central bank added 60,000 troy ounces of bullion to its reserves in April, official data showed on Tuesday, extending the period of consecutive purchases to 18 months.

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold may retest resistance at $2,325, a break above which could open the way towards the $2,336/oz-$2,351/oz range. Spot silver firmed 0.3% to $27.36/oz.

Platinum dipped 0.1% to $975.48 and palladium rose 0.4% to $974.93. 

Reuters

