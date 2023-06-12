National

Coalition holds Morero at ‘gunpoint’ over Joburg budget vows

The finance MMC will have to fund basic service delivery and repairs even as the metro takes strain

BL Premium
12 June 2023 - 18:44 Luyolo Mkentane

City of Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero has to strike a “delicate balance” when he tables a multibillion-rand budget to roll out service delivery to the 6-million residents of SA’s largest and richest metro.

About R100m is needed over three years to address the metro’s infrastructure programmes, such as repairing roads and the electricity grid network, and the provision of water...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.