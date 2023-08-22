Brics bank considers R18bn loan for Transnet to upgrade locomotives
Transnet has been unable to run at full capacity because hundreds of its trains stand idle
22 August 2023 - 05:00
The bank founded by Brics members is considering extending an R18bn loan to Transnet to upgrade its locomotives.
The New Development Bank (NDB) aims to complete the transaction by the end of 2023 as part of its plans to further develop its $5.6bn portfolio in SA, according to the bank’s vice-president and COO, Vladimir Kazbekov...
