Heads of state make their way to SA airspace for Brics summit

SA’s airspace was abuzz on Monday as the Brics delegations started jetting in.
Apart from Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion being host to some of the jets that might have issues refuelling at commercial airports due to sanctions, Lanseria Airport near Randburg is expecting the arrival of 30 to 35 of the delegations’ smaller planes and business jets.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the charge into Waterkloof with his delegation on board an Ilyushin 96-300 operated by his country’s Special Flight Squadron. They arrive shortly after 3am on Tuesday.
Brazil and China opted for OR Tambo, with India and Russia expected at Waterkloof. Embassies in Pretoria have had to make provision for their own ground handling agents to provide stairs, catering and additional fuel.
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was the first Brics member to arrive at OR Tambo airport on Monday, to be followed by two Chinese aircraft bringing President Xi Jinping and his delegation on Monday night. Delegations from South Sudan and Malawi jetted into Lanseria. Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé is expected to arrive on Monday night in an Airbus corporate jet.
The national joint operational and intelligence structure (NATJOINTS), consisting of all departments in the security cluster, issued a statement last week declaring SA’s commitment to safeguard all aspects of the summit.
As part of the preparations the Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice to airmen restricting airspace within two nautical miles (3.7km) and 5,000 feet (1,500m) above sea level of the Sandton Convention Centre where the summit is taking place.
This area will be a strict no-fly zone to both aircraft and drones. Drone operators who transgress will be acted against with all might of the law, the statement said. The restrictions are valid from August 22 to 24.
Waterkloof will handle up to eight or more flights on Tuesday before the official Brics banquet later that night. Business Day understands that 1-million litres of fuel have been allocated to refuel visitors’ aircraft. The fuel will be available on a first-come, first-served basis after which the delegates will have to source fuel at one of the other airports.
Waterkloof has not provided fuel to visiting aircraft for some time due to budgetary constraints . Venezuela and Iran will need to source fuel at the airbase due to international sanctions preventing fuel suppliers from providing it at commercial airports.
The airbase has been declared an official point of entry for the summit and all customs, port health and other services have been duplicated at the base.
Some of the visiting delegations also demanded their aircraft at Waterkloof be guarded individually despite the base being a secure area, walled on all sides and guarded by cameras. The overflight and landing rights applications were handled via the embassies, Dirco, the defence force’s foreign relations department with the final screening by Defence Intelligence Division.
NATJOINTS also announced that the police assisted by other security agencies will conduct high-density operations with increased roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, more visible police patrolling on foot, vehicle, mounted and by air. Operations will be conducted in crime hotspots to further ensure a crime-free summit.
Heads of state make their way to SA airspace for Brics summit
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was the first Brics member to arrive at OR Tambo airport on Monday
SA’s airspace was abuzz on Monday as the Brics delegations started jetting in.
Apart from Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion being host to some of the jets that might have issues refuelling at commercial airports due to sanctions, Lanseria Airport near Randburg is expecting the arrival of 30 to 35 of the delegations’ smaller planes and business jets.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the charge into Waterkloof with his delegation on board an Ilyushin 96-300 operated by his country’s Special Flight Squadron. They arrive shortly after 3am on Tuesday.
Brazil and China opted for OR Tambo, with India and Russia expected at Waterkloof. Embassies in Pretoria have had to make provision for their own ground handling agents to provide stairs, catering and additional fuel.
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was the first Brics member to arrive at OR Tambo airport on Monday, to be followed by two Chinese aircraft bringing President Xi Jinping and his delegation on Monday night. Delegations from South Sudan and Malawi jetted into Lanseria. Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé is expected to arrive on Monday night in an Airbus corporate jet.
The national joint operational and intelligence structure (NATJOINTS), consisting of all departments in the security cluster, issued a statement last week declaring SA’s commitment to safeguard all aspects of the summit.
As part of the preparations the Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice to airmen restricting airspace within two nautical miles (3.7km) and 5,000 feet (1,500m) above sea level of the Sandton Convention Centre where the summit is taking place.
This area will be a strict no-fly zone to both aircraft and drones. Drone operators who transgress will be acted against with all might of the law, the statement said. The restrictions are valid from August 22 to 24.
Waterkloof will handle up to eight or more flights on Tuesday before the official Brics banquet later that night. Business Day understands that 1-million litres of fuel have been allocated to refuel visitors’ aircraft. The fuel will be available on a first-come, first-served basis after which the delegates will have to source fuel at one of the other airports.
Waterkloof has not provided fuel to visiting aircraft for some time due to budgetary constraints . Venezuela and Iran will need to source fuel at the airbase due to international sanctions preventing fuel suppliers from providing it at commercial airports.
The airbase has been declared an official point of entry for the summit and all customs, port health and other services have been duplicated at the base.
Some of the visiting delegations also demanded their aircraft at Waterkloof be guarded individually despite the base being a secure area, walled on all sides and guarded by cameras. The overflight and landing rights applications were handled via the embassies, Dirco, the defence force’s foreign relations department with the final screening by Defence Intelligence Division.
NATJOINTS also announced that the police assisted by other security agencies will conduct high-density operations with increased roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, more visible police patrolling on foot, vehicle, mounted and by air. Operations will be conducted in crime hotspots to further ensure a crime-free summit.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
This is what you should know about Brics
WATCH: Ramaphosa briefs the nation ahead of Brics summit
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Fair trade, monetary policy and Brics trade to dominate ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.