Pretoria to push for Brics expansion
President Cyril Ramaphosa says expanding Brics is key to the emerging markets group to achieve its goals of promoting multilateralism
20 August 2023 - 21:49
Pretoria will push for the expansion of the Brics trade bloc when it hosts the group of emerging markets annual summit in Johannesburg this week, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying that the addition of new members will contribute to a more balanced global order, which is an alternative to the existing international financial and political forums.
In his first major foreign policy address since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Ramaphosa walked a tightrope as he tried to draw a line under the foreign policy confusion of recent months...
