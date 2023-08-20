Bitcoin fraud co-conspirators tried to hide source of property funds
What is described as SA’s biggest bitcoin Ponzi scheme saw clients globally lose more than R3bn
20 August 2023 - 16:25
Clynton Marks and his wife Cheri are on the verge of losing two multimillion-rand properties they bought from the proceeds of what has been described as SA’s biggest bitcoin Ponzi scheme, which saw clients across the world lose more than R3bn.
Marks, a 50% shareholder in Mirror Trading International (MTI), went to great lengths to hide the source of funds he used to buy two properties for cash, using the company’s ill-gotten money, its business rescue practitioners told the Durban high court...
