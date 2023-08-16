KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Crypto cons and criminals: the great idea that can’t shake its shadowy links
Grifters exploiting folk under the narrative of ‘democratising finance’ are boosting anticrypto evangelistm
16 August 2023 - 05:00
Victims of the SA-founded Mirror Trading International (MTI) and its crypto-based Ponzi scheme that went belly-up in 2020 will be pleased to learn that one of the “big baddies” in it is finally getting a tiny taste of legal censure for his fraudulent ways.
News broke late on Monday that CEO Johann Steynberg was found guilty and sentenced by a judge in Brazil — where three years ago he skipped off to when the multibillion-rand con collapsed — albeit for a lesser crime than MTI’s injured parties would probably like to see. ..
