RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Liquidators of SA bitcoin Ponzi scheme swamped with over R100m in new claims

Stellenbosch-based Mirror Trading International continues to attract claims from thousands of investors across the globe after CEO Cornelius Steynberg defrauds billions

03 May 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Liquidators of Stellenbosch-based Mirror Trading International (MTI), which has attracted worldwide attention after its CEO Cornelius Johannes Steynberg defrauded nearly 30,000 unsuspecting investors of billions of rand, are continuing to receive claims.

Business Day understands that a special meeting will be held on 12 May in Cape Town where a further 1,000 claims totalling R101m will be heard by the master of the high court who will decide whether to accept or reject them.

Herman Bester, one of MTI’s liquidators, said to date 6,166 claims have been received from investors who claim they are losers in the bitcoin scheme.

“The total amount of claims received up to claim number 5,259, which is the last claim included in the next meeting, is R917m. The above claims are only in respect of investors and exclude the claim submitted by Sars. Almost all of the claims [except the claim from Sars and JNX Online) were submitted by individuals and not legal entities,” Bester said.

“Both claims from Sars and JNX Online are under investigation and will be considered for reductions in terms of section 45 of the Insolvency Act.

“We will provide further information about the US authorities’ order and claim, but we can say that the claim is against Mr Steynberg personally and not against MTI,” he said.

Misrepresentations and omissions

Based on evidence, most of the money invested by MTI was not part of MTI’s clients’ bitcoin pool, but belonged to MTI and Steynberg personally.

Steynberg would transfer sufficient bitcoin to Coin Buyers Club to convert to rand and then pay salaries and other expenses.

The SA-born Steynberg was last week hit with an order to pay $3.4bn by a US court. The fine is made up of $1.7bn in restitution to thousands of victims and another $1.7bn in civil monetary penalty.

US judge Lee Yeakel said Steynberg’s multiyear scheme included misrepresentations and omissions, the fabrication and issuance of fraudulent account statements showing fictional trades, and misappropriation of investors’ funds.

The CFTC cautions that orders requiring payment of funds to victims may not result in the recovery of any money lost, because wrongdoers may not have sufficient funds or assets.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission

“To effect payment of the Restitution Obligation and the distribution of any restitution payments to Defendants’ participants, the Court appoints the National Futures Association (NFA) as Monitor.

“The Monitor shall receive restitution payments from Defendant and make distributions as set forth below,” the judgment reads.

“Because the Monitor is acting as an officer of this Court in performing these services, the NFA shall not be liable for any action or inaction arising from the NFA’s appointment as Monitor, other than actions involving fraud.”

However, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) warned it is not a given that investors will claw back their money.

“The CFTC cautions that orders requiring payment of funds to victims may not result in the recovery of any money lost, because wrongdoers may not have sufficient funds or assets. The CFTC will continue to fight vigorously for the protection of customers and to ensure the wrongdoers are held accountable.”

Evidence presented before Judge Yeakel shows Steynberg founded MTI from his base in Stellenbosch April 2019.

Evidence also shows that he accepted at least 29,421 bitcoin with a value of not less than $1.7bn.

However, Steynberg deposited only 1,846.72 of participants’ 29,421 bitcoin into the FXChoice Pool account.

Judge Yeakel heard how in July 2020, the Texas State Securities Board issued a cease-and-desist order against Steynberg and MTI, among other people and entities, finding their solicitations were materially misleading, and that they were operating a fraudulent multilevel marketing (MLM) scheme involving digital assets and forex, which had defrauded Texas residents.

Steynberg and MTI ignored the cease-and-desist order and persisted in wooing unsuspecting clients. He is in custody in Brazil, to where he fled in 2020 after his Ponzi scheme came to light.

Chainalysis in 2020 described MTI as “by far the year’s biggest scam”.

The company received over half of its traffic from SA, in addition to clients from the US, UK, Mexico and Canada.

khumalok@businesslive.co.za

US regulator to take legal action over alleged $1.7bn bitcoin fraud

The main US derivatives regulator is the latest authority to seek penalties from a Bitcoin trader that’s been accused by South African officials of ...
10 months ago

FBI joins Mirror Trading liquidators in bid to recover investors’ assets

International law enforcement agencies to probe what is seen as 2020’s biggest cryptocurrency scam
1 year ago

ROB ROSE: Hunting Mirror Trading’s ponzi cash

Mirror Trading was named the global crypto scam of 2020. The liquidators have hunted down R1bn of bitcoins, but can they find the rest?
1 year ago

ROB ROSE: The predictable demise of Mirror Trading

The entirely predictable demise of Mirror Trading is the story of a scam foretold. And it’s a story which, unusually, reflects well on the FSCA
2 years ago

Liquidators to extend investigation into SA bitcoin trader

Global investors to lodge claims after being unable to redeem funds from Mirror Trading International
2 years ago
