SA markets take a hit as the US debt ceiling stalemate sparks investor caution, with the rand plunging to a two-month low against the dollar
Wednesday, May 10 2023
National police commissioner backs former Eskom CEO’s claim he informed law enforcement, but the Hawks and police minister deny they were told
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Michelin moved swiftly to protect trade secrets which a former employee was able to reveal to its competitor
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Nine-member jury awards about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages in civil case
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
The liquidators of Stellenbosch-based Mirror Trading International (MTI) and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) have reached a settlement in which the taxman gets about a third of the money it initially demanded.
Sars lodged a claim last year for R931m in unpaid taxes in the 2019 and 2020 tax years against MTI, the collapsed bitcoin Ponzi scheme. This was disputed by the liquidators...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Good news from taxman for victims of bitcoin Ponzi scheme
Sars initially sought R931m from Stellenbosch-based Mirror Trading International, but has settled for less than R300m
The liquidators of Stellenbosch-based Mirror Trading International (MTI) and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) have reached a settlement in which the taxman gets about a third of the money it initially demanded.
Sars lodged a claim last year for R931m in unpaid taxes in the 2019 and 2020 tax years against MTI, the collapsed bitcoin Ponzi scheme. This was disputed by the liquidators...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.