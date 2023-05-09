National

Good news from taxman for victims of bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Sars initially sought R931m from Stellenbosch-based Mirror Trading International, but has settled for less than R300m

10 May 2023 - 05:00

The liquidators of Stellenbosch-based Mirror Trading International (MTI) and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) have reached a settlement in which the taxman gets about a third of the money it initially demanded.

Sars lodged a claim last year for R931m in unpaid taxes in the 2019 and 2020 tax years against MTI, the collapsed bitcoin Ponzi scheme. This was disputed by the liquidators...

