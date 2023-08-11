No Koeberg shutdown envisaged, says Eskom, but expert is sceptical
Fears exist that maintenance calls would lead to prolonged and intense load-shedding
11 August 2023 - 05:00
There will be no overlap between the outages of the two units of Koeberg implemented in order to have steam generators replaced — meaning that the grid will not be deprived of the entire 1,840MW produced by the nuclear facility.
This was the assurance given by Eskom chief nuclear officer Keith Featherstone in an interview after a media engagement involving Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.