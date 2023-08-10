Cape Town’s violent taxi strike ends
City agrees to release taxis that were impounded during protest
10 August 2023 - 11:34
UPDATED 10 August 2023 - 23:00
The violent protest action in Cape Town, which has seen key economic sectors and business in the city hugely affected and five people dead, has come to an end with the city agreeing to release taxis that were impounded.
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) released a statement on Thursday night confirming the protest had come to an end. It expressed condolences to all families who lost relatives as a result of the protest...
