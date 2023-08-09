Moody’s downgrade of credit ratings of several smaller US banks sours mood further
Ramaphosa condemns taxi violence in Cape
President says violence and destruction caused by strike has no place in a democratic SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence and destruction that characterised the fatal taxi protest in Cape Town, saying he was “troubled” by events unfolding in the city.
Chaos ensued in Cape Town last week when the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) abruptly halted all minibus taxi operations in the Western Cape after an impasse with city authorities.
Several people died and 35 were arrested since last week. Ramaphosa spoke at a Women’s Day event hosted at the Union Buildings in Pretoria and used his long speech to address the strike.
Wednesday’s event was initially meant to be hosted in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, but had to be moved due to the area being considered a “high risk”.
Ramaphosa said that while SA’s democracy protected peaceful protests and lawful strikes “we can’t condone what has been happening in Cape Town”.
“We strongly condemn the violence and destruction caused by this dispute. We are appalled by the killings and assaults that have taken place because women have also been injured in all of this.
“Blocked roads that lead to blocked businesses, blocked education and blocked health services impede the services that should be given to the women of our country as well.
“We must uphold the law and we must solve problems through meaningful dialogue. Dialogue is the best way of resolving problems,” he said.
