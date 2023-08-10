EDITORIAL: What the taxi clash says about our line on law and order
The ANC is likely to cynically benefit from the brutal strike in South Africa’s best-run province
The violent and unprincipled taxi strike that has throttled not just Cape Town but much of the Western Cape hinterland this week is yet another bald wheel on the out-of-control Hi-Ace that is the ANC’s handle on law and order.
We should hardly be surprised that police minister Bheki Cele’s own “talks” with taxi organisations — held outside the formal lines established by the city under the auspices of his DA counterparts — were swiftly followed by the bad-faith actions of taxi operators this past week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.