Santaco not backing down in fatal Cape Town taxi protest
SA National Taxi Council says protest action will go on until a moratorium on impounding taxis is instituted
09 August 2023 - 20:18
UPDATED 09 August 2023 - 22:50
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it will not suspend the taxi strike that has led to five deaths, road closures and chaos in Cape Town this week.
The strike, sparked by protests by taxi drivers over a clampdown by city officials against traffic offenders — which includes impounding their vehicles — disrupted traffic on the N2 highway, causing delays at Cape Town International Airport and schools and clinics to shut...
