Business lobby group commends metros for opposing ‘chaos’
Sakeliga says it has sent letters of encouragement to the Cape Town and Tshwane mayors, praising them for opposing ‘gangsterism and intimidation’
Business lobby group Sakeliga says it has sent letters of encouragement to the DA mayors of Cape Town and capital city Tshwane and their officials, to commend them for opposing “gangsterism and intimidation” from those intent on using chaos and violence to advance their demands.
Cape Town is in the throes of a violent taxi protest (Key%20sectors hit as viohttps:/www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-08-07-key-sectors-hit-as-violent-taxi-strike-grips-cape-town/lent taxi strike grips Cape Town) that erupted last week when the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) abruptly halted all minibus taxi operations in the Western Cape following an impasse with the Cape Town metro officials over the impounding of their vehicles...
