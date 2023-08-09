The taxi strike is said to be affecting Cape Town's reputation as a premier tourist destination. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association has warned the ongoing taxi protest is threatening Cape Town’s reputation as a world-class city.
The association has called for a swift and effective resolution, saying SA on the whole is also being affected.
Association GM Sandile Ntseoane said he is deeply concerned.
“Our members play a crucial role in the tourism ecosystem. The disruptions from the taxi strike impact their livelihoods and have broader consequences for the local community, tourism sector and South Africa’s economy,” he said.
The association is the representative voice of Southern Africa’s vehicle rental, leasing and fleet management sector, with more than 600 branches countrywide.
“Last week two of our members reported vehicle damage, highlighting the strike’s significant effect on essential assets supporting our members’ livelihoods.
“We empathise with those affected by the strike and understand the importance of a sustainable solution that addresses concerns for all parties concerned,” Ntseoane said.
He said the association condemned the violence, adding “peaceful dialogue and negotiation is vital to finding a resolution and safeguarding both the taxi industry and broader community’s interests”.
“Cape Town’s premier tourist status and the livelihoods dependent on tourism are on the line. We must collaborate to ensure the city thrives economically and remains a preferred travel destination,” he said.
Taxi protest a threat to Cape tourism, says vehicle rental body
Reputation as a premier tourist destination takes a knock
The Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association has warned the ongoing taxi protest is threatening Cape Town’s reputation as a world-class city.
The association has called for a swift and effective resolution, saying SA on the whole is also being affected.
Association GM Sandile Ntseoane said he is deeply concerned.
“Our members play a crucial role in the tourism ecosystem. The disruptions from the taxi strike impact their livelihoods and have broader consequences for the local community, tourism sector and South Africa’s economy,” he said.
The association is the representative voice of Southern Africa’s vehicle rental, leasing and fleet management sector, with more than 600 branches countrywide.
“Last week two of our members reported vehicle damage, highlighting the strike’s significant effect on essential assets supporting our members’ livelihoods.
“We empathise with those affected by the strike and understand the importance of a sustainable solution that addresses concerns for all parties concerned,” Ntseoane said.
He said the association condemned the violence, adding “peaceful dialogue and negotiation is vital to finding a resolution and safeguarding both the taxi industry and broader community’s interests”.
“Cape Town’s premier tourist status and the livelihoods dependent on tourism are on the line. We must collaborate to ensure the city thrives economically and remains a preferred travel destination,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa condemns taxi violence in Cape
Transport minister wants Cape Town to release impounded taxis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Ramaphosa condemns taxi violence in Cape
Key sectors hit as violent taxi strike grips Cape Town
Court grants City of Cape Town interdict against taxi council
TOM EATON: Reflections on a mafia state amid taxi mayhem
Business lobby group commends metros for opposing ‘chaos’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.