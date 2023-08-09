National

Taxi protest a threat to Cape tourism, says vehicle rental body

Reputation as a premier tourist destination takes a knock

09 August 2023 - 18:13
The taxi strike is said to be affecting Cape Town's reputation as a premier tourist destination. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association has warned the ongoing taxi protest is threatening Cape Town’s reputation as a world-class city.

The association has called for a swift and effective resolution, saying SA on the whole is also being affected.

Association GM Sandile Ntseoane said he is deeply concerned.

“Our members play a crucial role in the tourism ecosystem. The disruptions from the taxi strike impact their livelihoods and have broader consequences for the local community, tourism sector and South Africa’s economy,” he said.

The association is the representative voice of Southern Africa’s vehicle rental, leasing and fleet management sector, with more than 600 branches countrywide.

“Last week two of our members reported vehicle damage, highlighting the strike’s significant effect on essential assets supporting our members’ livelihoods. 

“We empathise with those affected by the strike and understand the importance of a sustainable solution that addresses concerns for all parties concerned,” Ntseoane said.

He said the association condemned the violence, adding “peaceful dialogue and negotiation is vital to finding a resolution and safeguarding both the taxi industry and broader community’s interests”.

“Cape Town’s premier tourist status and the livelihoods dependent on tourism are on the line. We must collaborate to ensure the city thrives economically and remains a preferred travel destination,” he said.

Ramaphosa condemns taxi violence in Cape

President says violence and destruction caused by strike has no place in a democratic SA
9 hours ago

Transport minister wants Cape Town to release impounded taxis

‘It can never be that a city will define itself outside the parameters of national laws and implement penalties that are out of sync with these ...
1 day ago
