Santaco halts services after Cape Town impounds taxis

Cape Town metro police officers keep an eye on the scene after clashes with taxi drivers on Wednesday. Picture: CITY OF CAPE TOWN
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it will halt all its operations in the Western Cape with immediate effect on Thursday in response to the City of Cape Town’s clampdown on unroadworthy vehicles.
Taxi operators staged a blockade on Tuesday after city authorities impounded about 15 vehicles. Clashes ensued and police and metro police used stun grenades to disperse the crowd and smashed the window of a taxi to arrest protesters.
Traffic officers shot a suspect in the leg on Wednesday after allegedly being attacked by a taxi driver and passenger when the vehicle was stopped for an alleged traffic violation.
Santaco posted news of the immediate shut down on social media platform X.
All regions of SANTACO in the Western Cape have resolved to recall all taxis from operating as of this moment. #EnoughIsEnough
Santaco provincial chair Mandla Hermanus said at a meeting of taxi operators on Thursday that traffic officers were impounding taxis “even in the case of the offence being committed by a driver. For instance, vehicles get impounded if a driver or commuter is found not wearing a safety belt”.
Provincial mobility minister Ricardo Mackenzie will hold a joint briefing with police oversight and community MEC Reagen Allen, city officials and police management on their response to the impasse.
“As a precautionary measure, MyCiTi commuters and those relying on the minibus-taxi industry for commuting are advised to anticipate delays in coming days, and to plan accordingly,” the city said in a statement.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
