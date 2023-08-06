Water sector workers get above-inflation 7% wage increase
Samwu, biggest municipal union with about 160,000 members, says wage agreement is effective from July 1
06 August 2023 - 16:36
Water sector workers represented in the Amanzi Bargaining Council will receive an across-the-board, above-inflation wage rise of 7%, thanks to a one-year pay deal.
Dumisane Magagula, general secretary of Samwu, the biggest municipal union representing about 160,000 of the country’s nearly 300,000 municipal workers, said the wage agreement is effective from July 1...
