Government to spend almost R80bn on water infrastructure projects

Minister in the presidency says the projects will employ thousands of people and the improved infrastructure will benefit local economies

22 June 2023 - 18:30 Luyolo Mkentane

The SA government, which is facing a range of socioeconomic challenges including low economic growth and high unemployment and interest rates, plans to spend almost R80bn to address the water challenges dogging one of Africa’s largest and most diversified economies.

Addressing the media on Thursday about the outcome of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the cabinet received an overview of responses by the department of water & sanitation to water and sanitation challenges in the country...

