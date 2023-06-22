Government to spend almost R80bn on water infrastructure projects

Business Day TV speaks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit
ANC should get out of the way of private sector solutions
A majority of Supreme Court of Appeal decided the matter should go to parliament, while a minority said it should be reconsidered by the JSC
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Earlier this week, MTN issued a strongly worded statement, calling out ‘governance concerns at IHS’
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Shoprite’s CEO earned 1,081 times more than the company’s internal minimum wage in 2022
Debris found by remote-controlled vehicle on sea floor could be from missing Titan submersible
Cheetahs’ biggest weapons will be determination, tenacity and refusal to lose
Range Rover has unveiled its overhauled Evoque line-up. Here are specs and prices
The SA government, which is facing a range of socioeconomic challenges including low economic growth and high unemployment and interest rates, plans to spend almost R80bn to address the water challenges dogging one of Africa’s largest and most diversified economies.
Addressing the media on Thursday about the outcome of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the cabinet received an overview of responses by the department of water & sanitation to water and sanitation challenges in the country...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Government to spend almost R80bn on water infrastructure projects
Minister in the presidency says the projects will employ thousands of people and the improved infrastructure will benefit local economies
The SA government, which is facing a range of socioeconomic challenges including low economic growth and high unemployment and interest rates, plans to spend almost R80bn to address the water challenges dogging one of Africa’s largest and most diversified economies.
Addressing the media on Thursday about the outcome of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the cabinet received an overview of responses by the department of water & sanitation to water and sanitation challenges in the country...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.