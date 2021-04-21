National Rand Water withdraws decision not to pay performance bonuses Decision was made pending the outcome of deliberations at the CCMA BL PREMIUM

Rand Water on Wednesday withdrew its decision not to pay performance incentive bonuses to its staff pending the outcome of a hearing at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), a statutory body for aggrieved employees.

In return, its striking employees belonging to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), agreed to suspend their strike action. ..