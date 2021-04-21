Rand Water withdraws decision not to pay performance bonuses
Decision was made pending the outcome of deliberations at the CCMA
21 April 2021 - 19:38
Rand Water on Wednesday withdrew its decision not to pay performance incentive bonuses to its staff pending the outcome of a hearing at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), a statutory body for aggrieved employees.
In return, its striking employees belonging to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), agreed to suspend their strike action. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now