National Copious rain with too little storage means too little future gain SA is still one of the driest countries on earth, with the need to increase its water storage capacity to ensure a continuous supply

The recent downpours in parts of the country have not changed SA’s fortunes in terms of water supply in the long term. A crippling backlog in infrastructure development and a lack of progress in building new dams and water catchment areas will negate this soon.

Instead, according to water experts, SA is still one of the driest countries on earth, with the need to increase its water storage capacity to ensure a continuous supply of the precious resource reaching critical proportions...