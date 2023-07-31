US diplomat heads to SA ahead of Brics summit amid Russia concerns
Acting deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland arrives in SA this week for meetings with senior SA government officials
31 July 2023 - 18:02
Senior US officials, including acting deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland, will this week meet SA government officials in meetings likely to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global food security and energy issues.
Nuland’s visit to three African countries — SA, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — comes as the government is trying to patch up strained ties with the US that have been soured by its closeness to Russia. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.