Russia invites Brics partners to build unit for space station

Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, says its new space station will consist of six modules and a service platform

24 July 2023 - 14:00 Kevin Liffey
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a Brics summit at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house. File photo: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a Brics summit at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house. File photo: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS

The head of Russia’s space agency has suggested Moscow's partners in the Brics group — Brazil, India, China and SA — could build a module for its planned orbital station, the Interfax news agency reported.

Reporting from a Brics meeting on space co-operation in Hermanus, Interfax said it was “assumed” that the first module of the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) would be launched in 2027, with construction completed by 2032.

By then, the International Space Station — one of the last forums of co-operation between Washington and Moscow as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent relations to a post-Cold War low — is likely to have been decommissioned.

“I would like to invite Brics partners to … create a fully fledged module that, being part of the ROS, would allow the Brics countries to use the possibilities of low-Earth orbit to implement their national space programmes,” Interfax quoted Roscosmos director-general Yuri Borisov as telling the meeting.

Roskosmos said last August that its new space station would consist of six modules and a service platform, to accommodate up to four cosmonauts, and be built in two phases. It gave no dates.

In September, Borisov said the station would orbit Earth around the poles, enabling it to look down on far more of Russia’s vast territory and gather new data on cosmic radiation.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: The doves prevail but the talk is hawk

Global financial conditions are likely to stay tight and markets risky for emerging market currencies
Opinion
12 hours ago

Brics expansion plan draws interest from more than 40 nations

While Brics members account for 42% of the world’s population, they have less than 15% of voting rights in the World Bank and the IMF
News
3 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Russia for summit

Grain exports from Ukraine are likely to loom large as the president joins other African heads of state
Politics
23 hours ago
