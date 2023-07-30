Court to decide rules on Eskom grid queuing
IPP asks court to set aside Eskom’s allocation rules published by the power utility in June
30 July 2023 - 18:16
Independent power producer G7 Renewable Energies was in the Johannesburg high court last week in an urgent bid to secure an interdict against, and ultimately have the court set aside, interim grid allocation rules published by Eskom in June.
Lawyers for G7 told Business Day the court is expected to announce a decision on Monday. Whatever the court decides, it will have wide-ranging implications for independent power producers (IPPs) and for the government’s plans to end the country’s electricity crisis...
