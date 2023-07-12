WATCH: US awards Eskom R24m grant for transmission grid
Business Day TV speaks Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus Eskom’s R24m grant a leap towards more equitable energy transition
12 July 2023 - 17:44
Picture: 123RF
Eskom has received a grant of R24m from the US Trade and Development Agency to help finance its transmission network. This assistance will evaluate the feasibility of incorporating new technologies to improve SA’s transmission grid. The funding marks a significant step towards achieving a more equitable energy transition. Business Day TV spoke with energy writer, Denene Erasmus for more insight on the grant.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: US awards Eskom R24m grant for transmission grid
Business Day TV speaks Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus Eskom’s R24m grant a leap towards more equitable energy transition
Eskom has received a grant of R24m from the US Trade and Development Agency to help finance its transmission network. This assistance will evaluate the feasibility of incorporating new technologies to improve SA’s transmission grid. The funding marks a significant step towards achieving a more equitable energy transition. Business Day TV spoke with energy writer, Denene Erasmus for more insight on the grant.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.