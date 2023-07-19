Total blackout ‘unlikely’, but Eskom is ‘operating close to the edge’
Experts at government-sponsored event discuss worst-case scenarios and the utility’s ability to respond
19 July 2023 - 18:37
SA has never experienced a national blackout and the likelihood is “extremely low”, according to Isabel Fick, Eskom’s system controls general manager.
Fick also allayed fears that delays in maintenance work at Koeberg, which may result in both 920MW generating units at the nuclear plant being offline simultaneously later this year, would increase the risk of a regional blackout in the Western Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now