SA’s renewable power push stumbles as projects fail
Low-tariff projects of key bidder Ikamva hit the rocks, leaving a sizable electricity deficit
18 July 2023 - 14:34 Promit Mukherjee
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Nearly half of the projects awarded under the relaunch of SA’s Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP) have failed, two government sources told Reuters, undermining plans to use wind and solar to ease the nation’s power crisis.
Regular breakdowns at Eskom’s ageing coal-fired plants mean the continent’s most developed economy faces daily load-shedding. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the country needs to fill a 4,000MW-6,000MW electricity production deficit.
After a six-year hiatus, SA held a bidding round in 2021 for wind and solar projects that attracted aggressive proposals from more than 100 firms and consortia.
“We had celebrated when the tariffs in the fifth renewable round were announced,” said one top government official directly involved in the renewables programme. “It would have been the cheapest renewable programme ever if all projects reached financial close.”
But he said the government now expects only half of the 2,583MW in capacity anticipated following the auction to come online.
Of the six entities that won the bidding round, one — the Ikamva Consortium — secured 12 of the 25 projects on offer.
It is those projects, which Ikamva was awarded on the basis of record-low tariff bids, that have fallen through, the source and a second senior government official told Reuters.
“The problem with bid window 5 was that we put all our eggs in one basket,” the second official said. “You can’t do [projects] at such low tariffs. It’s stupid.”
Both sources asked not to be named as they were not authorised to comment publicly on the matter.
SA’s energy department, which oversees the renewable rounds, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Fund-raising obstacles
The Ikamva Consortium includes Oslo-listed Aker Horizon’s Mainstream, South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s Africa Rainbow Energy & Power (AREP), local firm H1 Holdings and Globeleq, which the development finance institutions of Britain and Norway own.
Ikamva’s six wind-power projects never signed legal agreements following successful bids, the two sources said, while six solar projects failed to achieve financial close before a June 30 deadline.
Responding to Reuters questions, Ikamva said higher interest rates, the increased cost of energy and other commodities, as well as the slower production of equipment post-pandemic had affected its calculations.
We had celebrated when the tariffs in the fifth renewable round were announced. It would have been the cheapest renewable programme ever if all projects reached financial close.
Government official
These issues “have inflated the construction costs beyond what the Ikamva Consortium ... is able to absorb in the Round 5 bid tariff,” it wrote in response to emailed questions.
Other companies have found similar obstacles complicated fundraising, and to date just nine of the total 25 projects have reached financial close.
Four more projects — three belonging to France’s Engie and one from SA’s Mulilo — have a financial closure deadline of September 30.
Engie and Mulilo did not respond to email requests for comment, though the second government official said he expected them to raise the funds needed to start construction.
Ikamva told Reuters that its projects were “construction-ready” and it was in talks with the government to find “an agreed way forward”.
As private investors move to back projects aimed at boosting power production, scarcity of transmission capacity has emerged as a major constraint on SA’s efforts to end the energy crisis.
The consortium did not directly address a question about what it expected would happen to the grid transmission capacity allotted for its projects.
SA’s renewable power push stumbles as projects fail
Low-tariff projects of key bidder Ikamva hit the rocks, leaving a sizable electricity deficit
Nearly half of the projects awarded under the relaunch of SA’s Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP) have failed, two government sources told Reuters, undermining plans to use wind and solar to ease the nation’s power crisis.
Regular breakdowns at Eskom’s ageing coal-fired plants mean the continent’s most developed economy faces daily load-shedding. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the country needs to fill a 4,000MW-6,000MW electricity production deficit.
After a six-year hiatus, SA held a bidding round in 2021 for wind and solar projects that attracted aggressive proposals from more than 100 firms and consortia.
“We had celebrated when the tariffs in the fifth renewable round were announced,” said one top government official directly involved in the renewables programme. “It would have been the cheapest renewable programme ever if all projects reached financial close.”
But he said the government now expects only half of the 2,583MW in capacity anticipated following the auction to come online.
Of the six entities that won the bidding round, one — the Ikamva Consortium — secured 12 of the 25 projects on offer.
It is those projects, which Ikamva was awarded on the basis of record-low tariff bids, that have fallen through, the source and a second senior government official told Reuters.
“The problem with bid window 5 was that we put all our eggs in one basket,” the second official said. “You can’t do [projects] at such low tariffs. It’s stupid.”
Both sources asked not to be named as they were not authorised to comment publicly on the matter.
SA’s energy department, which oversees the renewable rounds, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Fund-raising obstacles
The Ikamva Consortium includes Oslo-listed Aker Horizon’s Mainstream, South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s Africa Rainbow Energy & Power (AREP), local firm H1 Holdings and Globeleq, which the development finance institutions of Britain and Norway own.
Ikamva’s six wind-power projects never signed legal agreements following successful bids, the two sources said, while six solar projects failed to achieve financial close before a June 30 deadline.
Responding to Reuters questions, Ikamva said higher interest rates, the increased cost of energy and other commodities, as well as the slower production of equipment post-pandemic had affected its calculations.
These issues “have inflated the construction costs beyond what the Ikamva Consortium ... is able to absorb in the Round 5 bid tariff,” it wrote in response to emailed questions.
Other companies have found similar obstacles complicated fundraising, and to date just nine of the total 25 projects have reached financial close.
Four more projects — three belonging to France’s Engie and one from SA’s Mulilo — have a financial closure deadline of September 30.
Engie and Mulilo did not respond to email requests for comment, though the second government official said he expected them to raise the funds needed to start construction.
Ikamva told Reuters that its projects were “construction-ready” and it was in talks with the government to find “an agreed way forward”.
As private investors move to back projects aimed at boosting power production, scarcity of transmission capacity has emerged as a major constraint on SA’s efforts to end the energy crisis.
The consortium did not directly address a question about what it expected would happen to the grid transmission capacity allotted for its projects.
Reuters
SA risks ejection from global trade — Energy Council CEO
LUNGILE MASHELE: Just energy transition hobbled by government inaction
Public procurement of renewable energy in urgent need of a shake-up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
GAVIN MAGUIRE: Europe’s heatwave pushes solar output to new highs
SA risks ejection from global trade — Energy Council CEO
Green-transition minerals to meet 2030 goal, but risks ahead
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.