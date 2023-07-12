Farmers slam Joburg’s 58-hour water outage
National African Farmers Union says small-scale farmers are being hit especially hard because most commercial farmers have other sources of water including boreholes
Two organisations representing mostly small-scale farmers hit out at the 58-hour water outage as Rand Water undertakes extensive maintenance in Johannesburg, describing it as “distasteful” and especially severe for the poor.
More than 100 areas of Johannesburg, SA’s biggest metro with 6-million residents, are affected by the water outage as Rand Water undertakes planned maintenance, which started at 7pm on Tuesday and is scheduled to be completed at 5am on Friday. The work involves replacing multiple valves at the Vereeniging water treatment plant, the Eikenhof booster pumping station and Zuikerbosch water treatment plant, and electrical boards at Lethabo pumping station...
