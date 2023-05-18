Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
The other Eskom chiefs left South Africans without a clue about what was really going on at the power utility
Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha says the union is not surprised by the findings and wants Unisa vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula removed
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Technology group expects to report more than double growth in earnings for the full year as supply chain storm eases
Business Day TV spoke to senior agricultural economist Paul Makube
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Russia leverages move to reverse exclusion from SWIFT payment system
When the PSL season winds up on Saturday, the focus will be on the race for the runners-up position and the relegation battle.
The billionaire has for years eschewed advertising in favour of seeking to capitalise on his star power
Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink says the top priority in restoring the capital city to functionality is to get its finances under control.
In his first state of the city address on Thursday, the DA councillor said the multiparty coalition he heads would deal head on with challenges pertaining to energy security, water supply, and collection of revenue and refuse in the municipality...
Tshwane mayor takes off the gloves in fight to restore services
Cilliers Brink pledges to get the city’s finances under control and take firm action against underperforming officials
