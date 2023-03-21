National

Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis imperils metro’s economy

Region faces emergency as manufacturers battle to achieve targets, says business chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen

21 March 2023 - 20:43 Luyolo Mkentane and David Furlonger

Car manufacturers in drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay have instituted water management systems to keep their multibillion-rand operations running and mitigate a crisis that threatens the metro’s economy.

Businesses report having being without water for up to seven days at a time. Many have struggled to maintain normal manufacturing operations due to low water pressure, said the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber (NMBBC)...

