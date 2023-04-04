National

Reopening Durban beaches will inject ‘billions’ into tourism sector

Of eThekwini’s 24 beaches, only four — Reunion, Winklespruit, Warner Beach and Ansteys — remain closed due to high E. Coli levels

04 April 2023 - 17:30 Luyolo Mkentane

The Durban tourism sector has received a shot in the arm with the reopening of beaches that were closed due to sewage spillage into the Indian Ocean, with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to inject more than R2bn into the provincial economy during the long Easter weekend.

In a report dated March 30 and titled “beach water quality results”, of eThekwini’s 24 beaches, only four — Reunion, Winklespruit, Warner Beach and Ansteys — remain closed due to high E. Coli levels, while a total of 29 swimming pools remain open across the municipality...

