Schenker not liable to Fujitsu for stolen computers, thanks to exemption clause

Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish
It is not only the tardiness of the JSC in its disciplinary functions that raises eyebrows
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Sunrise has begun a process to evaluate proposals from the market for the use of the terminal to supply LPG
Business Day TV spoke to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Judges strike down race-conscious student enrolments at Harvard and University of North Carolina
Young Spaniard’s speedy adaptation to grass surprises all
The vehicle rental giant is now part of the public-private partnership to fix Joburg roads
The Constitutional Court confirmed on Wednesday that companies can protect themselves from liability arising from employees’ theft if they have properly drafted contracts.
The case arose after a worker for an import company stole a consignment of computers from Fujitsu, and the import company was sued for the missing stock, despite the worker committing a crime by himself. The import company was ordered in the High Court to pay $500,000 to Fujitsu, but after appealing, convinced the Constitutional Court it was protected thanks to exemption clauses in its contract...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Schenker not liable to Fujitsu for stolen computers, thanks to exemption clause
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo confirmed that companies can and should protect themselves from workers’ theft using a proper contract
The Constitutional Court confirmed on Wednesday that companies can protect themselves from liability arising from employees’ theft if they have properly drafted contracts.
The case arose after a worker for an import company stole a consignment of computers from Fujitsu, and the import company was sued for the missing stock, despite the worker committing a crime by himself. The import company was ordered in the High Court to pay $500,000 to Fujitsu, but after appealing, convinced the Constitutional Court it was protected thanks to exemption clauses in its contract...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.