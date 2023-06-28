Business Day TV talks to Annatjie Van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
The strategic purchase signals the group’s robust foray into the lucrative beauty space, with a keen focus on premium fragances
SA is the world’s second largest citrus exporter and sold 32% of its oranges to the European market in 2022
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
The company acquired a €11m premium property in the Netherlands
Reserve Bank governor says inflation is proving more persistent than expected, though the the rate is coming down
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Wagner leader says his troops’ easy progress during the aborted mutiny proves they have widespread support
All Blacks coach Ian Foster might have to replace some players due to injuries
If you feel cheated by a dealer, motor ombudsman has a formula to calculate correct costs
The termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) was declared unlawful and unconstitutional by the High Court on Wednesday, while existing ZEPs were deemed to be valid for the next 12 months.
The department of home affairs was going to terminate the permits of all 178,000 current holders on June 30. That would be have “placed all these [people's lives] in jeopardy”, said a full bench of the Pretoria high court on Wednesday...
BREAKING NEWS: Zimbabwe Exemption Permit termination ruled ‘unlawful’
The current permits will remain valid for 12 months
