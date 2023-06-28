National

BREAKING NEWS: Zimbabwe Exemption Permit termination ruled ‘unlawful’

The current permits will remain valid for 12 months

BL Premium
28 June 2023 - 13:42

The termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) was declared unlawful and unconstitutional by the High Court on Wednesday, while existing ZEPs were deemed to be valid for the next 12 months.

The department of home affairs was going to terminate the permits of all 178,000 current holders on June 30. That would be have “placed all these [people's lives] in jeopardy”, said a full bench of the Pretoria high court on Wednesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.