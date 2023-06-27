National

City of Joburg to pay almost R8m to woman who fell into manhole and was blinded

The City said TN and her family made up their evidence. However, the City called no witnesses to contradict her version of events

BL Premium
27 June 2023 - 15:40 Tauriq Moosa

The City of Johannesburg must pay about R8m to a woman after she fell into a manhole when she was a pregnant teenager. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and became blind.

The woman identified only as “TN”, because she was a minor at the time of the incident in 2019, fell through a manhole while out with her family. ..

BL Premium

