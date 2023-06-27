Relief for businesses after top court strikes down changes to waste law

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
In a victory for multiple sectors including the steel and fertiliser industries, the Constitutional Court has ruled that certain amendments to the country’s waste management rules are invalid and unconstitutional.
In 2015, the cabinet approved the first version of the National Environmental Management Laws Amendment Act. Part of the act was amending the definition of “waste” in another piece of legislation, the Waste Act. The act would have various versions until the final one was passed by parliament and signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022. The act, however, has not yet come into operation...
