Crime syndicates operating in the belly of Eskom have the attention of the highest office in the land after the presidency returned the former head of the foreign branch of the State Security Agency (SSA) Robert McBride to lead the special crime-fighting project at the utility.
McBride, whose return to the agency after a 22-month suspension was first reported by Sunday World, is a polarising figure. He is derided as a troublemaker by some and praised as a crime buster by others...
Robert McBride returns to hunt Eskom thugs
