Sun City, the world-famous hotel, casino and entertainment resort, is planning a huge solar farm that could generate enough electricity to not only take itself off the Eskom grid, but light up surrounding villages..
With the farm still in planning stages, the resort is installing 2,548 solar panels on the roof of its entertainment centre to mitigate the effects of higher stages of load-shedding...
Sun City going solar with thousands of panels
Mega solar farm could make resort self-reliant and light up surrounding villages
