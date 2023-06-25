Business

Power cuts open new niche in diesel sales

Intensified blackouts forced companies to spend billions on diesel to keep their operations running

25 June 2023 - 05:44

The number of companies applying for licences to sell and deliver diesel is soaring in tandem with rising demand for the fuel due to load-shedding.

Intensified blackouts since September last year have forced companies across all sectors to spend billions on diesel to keep their operations running. This has created new business opportunities for entrepreneurs to offer diesel-supply services. ..

