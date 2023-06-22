National

SA and China in military talks ahead of Brics Summit

SANDF chief meets Chinese defence minister in Beijing to deep strategic communication

22 June 2023 - 19:00 Erika Gibson and Hajra Omarjee

The chief of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is in China this week as part of ongoing military bilateral talks.

This comes ahead of the Brics Summit, scheduled for August, but it is unclear if the visit by Gen Rudzani Maphwanya to Beijing is linked to the event...

