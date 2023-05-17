National

Gordhan refuses to reveal names on De Ruyter’s Eskom graft list

Public enterprises minister refuses to provide Scopa with names of any politicians allegedly involved in corruption at the utility

17 May 2023 - 13:36 Denene Erasmus
Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will not reveal the names of any individuals who featured in an intelligence investigation initiated by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for their alleged involvement in corruption and sabotage at Eskom.

Gordhan appeared before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday to answer allegations made by De Ruyter in the media, in a presentation to Scopa in April, and in his new book — Truth to Power, My Three Years Inside Eskom.

Of particular interest to Scopa were De Ruyter’s claims that he told Gordhan the names of two top politicians allegedly implicated in the sabotage. This information was based on a privately funded investigation conducted by George Fivaz Forensic & Risk, a company owned by the former police commissioner (Fivaz).

Gordhan told Scopa any information from this investigation should be approached sceptically. He would not provide the committee with any names of politicians allegedly involved in corruption at Eskom because, he said, there was no evidence to support such allegations.

De Ruyter mentioned the project to him in June 2022, said Gordhan, but they never discussed it “at any length”.

“[De Ruyter] operated on his own free will, and it seems he was busy writing a book rather than focusing on his job of keeping power stations going.”

Gordhan said he was shown a diagram with lots of names on it, but he would not “name names and implicate or smear the reputation of others without [these allegations being backed up] by verifiable facts”.

While confirming that De Ruyter had informed him about the investigation, Gordhan denied he had instructed the former CEO to launch a project to gather intelligence on corruption and sabotage at Eskom.

This was in response to information provided to Scopa by the former Eskom interim chair Malegapuru Makgoba last week.

Makgoba told Scopa that Gordhan was the person who suggested to De Ruyter that Eskom should “gather some intelligence”, because “Eskom was besieged [by corruption].” 

He might have told De Ruyter to get more information about specific incidents of sabotage, but it was “absolutely wrong” and misleading to suggest this amounted to approving a “R50m private intelligence gathering operation”, said Gordhan.

He dismissed De Ruyter’s claims that he had interfered with the work of the CEO or any senior manager at Eskom. “If that is the excuse being used for a lack of performance it is a pitiful excuse.”

The minister also suggested De Ruyter’s allegations were being used to discredit individuals in the run-up to the general elections in 2024. “Clearly it is the governing party that is under attack and that suits the purposes of electioneering.”

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

