National

Scopa wants De Ruyter and Eskom board to appear again in graft probe

MPs also want to see Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, a former Eskom board member

BL Premium
24 May 2023 - 18:54 Denene Erasmus

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) wants to call the Eskom board and former CEO André de Ruyter for a second appearance before finalising recommendations on how parliament should proceed in probing allegations of high-level political involvement in crime, sabotage and corruption at the state-owned power utility.

It is also wants Busisiwe Mavuso, former Eskom board member and the CEO for Business Leadership SA (BLSA), which helped fund a private investigation into corruption at Eskom, to appear before the committee...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.