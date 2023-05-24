Scopa wants De Ruyter and Eskom board to appear again in graft probe

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
The DA’s attempt to invoke the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in its fight against proposed employment equity legislation has backfired.
Interim CEO Phil Roux says Nampak is looking to reduce costs and working capital, as well as sell assets
Business Day TV talks to Murendeni Nengovhela, economist at Alexforbes
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says an approach is being finalised
Modi is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, and two months after Albanese travelled to India.
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
From electric scooters to quadricycles, compact mobility takes hold in cities around the world
The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) wants to call the Eskom board and former CEO André de Ruyter for a second appearance before finalising recommendations on how parliament should proceed in probing allegations of high-level political involvement in crime, sabotage and corruption at the state-owned power utility.
It is also wants Busisiwe Mavuso, former Eskom board member and the CEO for Business Leadership SA (BLSA), which helped fund a private investigation into corruption at Eskom, to appear before the committee...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Scopa wants De Ruyter and Eskom board to appear again in graft probe
MPs also want to see Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, a former Eskom board member
The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) wants to call the Eskom board and former CEO André de Ruyter for a second appearance before finalising recommendations on how parliament should proceed in probing allegations of high-level political involvement in crime, sabotage and corruption at the state-owned power utility.
It is also wants Busisiwe Mavuso, former Eskom board member and the CEO for Business Leadership SA (BLSA), which helped fund a private investigation into corruption at Eskom, to appear before the committee...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.