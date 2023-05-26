The nationalistic fervour boosting some select sectors and shares has been lucrative for investors
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan remains the government’s shareholder representative at Eskom
President Cyril Ramaphosa has transferred the authority to direct the procurement of new electricity generation capacity and ensure security of supply, from minerals resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan remains the government’s shareholder representative at state-owned power utility Eskom. Ramokgopa, however, will work full-time with the board of Eskom to ensure that the government’s energy action plan is implemented, Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said. ..
Energy procurement powers transferred from Mantashe to Ramokgopa
