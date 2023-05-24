National

Government in talks to shield carmakers from load-shedding

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says an approach is being finalised

24 May 2023 - 19:29 Linda Ensor

Government is in talks with the car industry to probe ways in which it can be protected from load-shedding, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said on Wednesday.

At a media briefing ahead of his budget vote speech, Patel also announced the gazetting of the block exemptions from sections of the Competition Act of energy suppliers and energy users to allow them to collaborate to overcome electricity supply constraints and to share facilities. ..

