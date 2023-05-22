Kusile repairs: How much? Who knows?

The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s powers allocated by the president have still not been made public
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Group has installed about 24,000 solar panels on its buildings
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Development bank-backed institution will serve as an intermediary connecting technology suppliers with companies
Coach José Riveiro may well emerge at season’s end with more trophies than the Sundowns juggernaut
The 312 PB joins a list of Ferraris to sell for princely sums in recent times
Eskom does not yet know what it will cost to make permanent repairs at Kusile power station in Mpumalanga where three generation units were taken offline after a big breakdown in October.
The state-owned power utility has so far spent R250m on the construction of temporary stacks at the plant, but these costs are likely to escalate as Eskom rushes to return the units to service by the end of the year to help ease load-shedding.
According to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who was at Kusile on Monday to get a status update on repairs, the temporary solution is on track to be completed by December, but there is no cost estimate for fixing the cause of the fault.
In October last year a 9m diameter flue gas desulphurisation duct, which carries emissions from unit 1 into a large chimney, collapsed under the weight of ash build-up inside the pipe. The chimney also houses the flue gas ducts for units 2 and 3. As a result all three units — with a combined generation capacity of 2,100MW — had to be shut down, contributing to two full stages of load-shedding.
Ramokgopa said an accurate cost estimate to implement a permanent solution to the problem could be provided only after completing “a more detailed assessment”.
Information on the cost of fixing the fault “can only be provided once the slurry has been removed and when they have gone inside the chimney to do an inspection to understand the defects”, he said.
However, he said, the temporary repairs for units 1, 2 and 3 are on track to be completed by December 24. Unit 5, which has not yet been commissioned, should be “fully running” by April 2024. Together this will add about 3,200MW of generation capacity, enough to mitigate three stages of load-shedding.
At present, only unit 4 is in operation, which means the plant is running at about 16% of capacity.
“Kusile is particularly important to the resolution of load-shedding in the country. If the three units were operating today, they could each give us about 800MW,” said Ramokgopa.
While Eskom works on finding a permanent solution for the build-up of slurry in the flue gas desulphurisation ducts at Kusile it has been granted a temporary exemption from complying with air quality regulations.
The exemption, granted by the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment in terms of the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act will allow Eskom to return this capacity to the grid more than 12 months sooner than would have been possible without the exemption.
It allows the utility to build and operate temporary stacks for units 1, 2 and 3 without the use of the flue gas desulphurisation mechanism for 13 months. This is likely to result in increases in sulphur dioxide emissions, a step which environmental groups have warned will have major health consequences for people living near the power station.
Ramokgopa said they accepted the implications of implementing this temporary fix, given that it would only be in use for a limited period. “There are harmful effects, we are not denying that,” he said.
A report commissioned by Life After Coal and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air found that over 13 months unabated sulphur dioxide emissions from the three units at Kusile could cause as many as 492 deaths.
Eskom still needs the national air quality officer to issue a decision on the one-off postponement with the compliance time frames for minimum emission standards for new plants, but the temporary exemption granted by the department allows the utility to continue with construction work on the temporary stacks that could take place in parallel with the environmental approval process.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kusile repairs: How much? Who knows?
Eskom has spent R250m so far on the construction of temporary stacks at the plant
Eskom does not yet know what it will cost to make permanent repairs at Kusile power station in Mpumalanga where three generation units were taken offline after a big breakdown in October.
The state-owned power utility has so far spent R250m on the construction of temporary stacks at the plant, but these costs are likely to escalate as Eskom rushes to return the units to service by the end of the year to help ease load-shedding.
According to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who was at Kusile on Monday to get a status update on repairs, the temporary solution is on track to be completed by December, but there is no cost estimate for fixing the cause of the fault.
In October last year a 9m diameter flue gas desulphurisation duct, which carries emissions from unit 1 into a large chimney, collapsed under the weight of ash build-up inside the pipe. The chimney also houses the flue gas ducts for units 2 and 3. As a result all three units — with a combined generation capacity of 2,100MW — had to be shut down, contributing to two full stages of load-shedding.
Ramokgopa said an accurate cost estimate to implement a permanent solution to the problem could be provided only after completing “a more detailed assessment”.
Information on the cost of fixing the fault “can only be provided once the slurry has been removed and when they have gone inside the chimney to do an inspection to understand the defects”, he said.
However, he said, the temporary repairs for units 1, 2 and 3 are on track to be completed by December 24. Unit 5, which has not yet been commissioned, should be “fully running” by April 2024. Together this will add about 3,200MW of generation capacity, enough to mitigate three stages of load-shedding.
At present, only unit 4 is in operation, which means the plant is running at about 16% of capacity.
“Kusile is particularly important to the resolution of load-shedding in the country. If the three units were operating today, they could each give us about 800MW,” said Ramokgopa.
While Eskom works on finding a permanent solution for the build-up of slurry in the flue gas desulphurisation ducts at Kusile it has been granted a temporary exemption from complying with air quality regulations.
The exemption, granted by the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment in terms of the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act will allow Eskom to return this capacity to the grid more than 12 months sooner than would have been possible without the exemption.
It allows the utility to build and operate temporary stacks for units 1, 2 and 3 without the use of the flue gas desulphurisation mechanism for 13 months. This is likely to result in increases in sulphur dioxide emissions, a step which environmental groups have warned will have major health consequences for people living near the power station.
Ramokgopa said they accepted the implications of implementing this temporary fix, given that it would only be in use for a limited period. “There are harmful effects, we are not denying that,” he said.
A report commissioned by Life After Coal and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air found that over 13 months unabated sulphur dioxide emissions from the three units at Kusile could cause as many as 492 deaths.
Eskom still needs the national air quality officer to issue a decision on the one-off postponement with the compliance time frames for minimum emission standards for new plants, but the temporary exemption granted by the department allows the utility to continue with construction work on the temporary stacks that could take place in parallel with the environmental approval process.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
Regulator says Koeberg life extension review process is on track
Chinese offer help with blackouts, Pravin Gordhan tells MPs
Winter of our discontent: Eskom warns of stage 8 load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GHALEB CACHALIA: Nothing burns like the cold
Eskom clings to hope of improving generation performance this year
EDITORIAL: A decade of difficult decisions on climate
Temporary bypass of pollution rules at Kusile could cut load-shedding levels
HILARY JOFFE: Kieswetter’s views of Eskom and its critics are damning
Eskom seeks nod to pollute more as it tries to keep the lights on
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.