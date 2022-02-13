ANC plans to change Political Party Funding Act
Plans to amend the act may come into effect in the next few months
13 February 2022 - 18:19
The process to amend legislation that would increase the disclosure threshold for individuals or entities who donate to a political party to R100m annually as proposed by the ANC is expected to get under way shortly.
This is as the cash-strapped party deals with a “cash flow” crisis that has seen it default on the payment of employee salaries and benefits since the enactment of the Political Party Funding Act in February 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now