Politics ANC plans to change Political Party Funding Act Plans to amend the act may come into effect in the next few months

The process to amend legislation that would increase the disclosure threshold for individuals or entities who donate to a political party to R100m annually as proposed by the ANC is expected to get under way shortly.

This is as the cash-strapped party deals with a “cash flow” crisis that has seen it default on the payment of employee salaries and benefits since the enactment of the Political Party Funding Act in February 2021...